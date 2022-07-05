Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.16. 2,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,502. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

