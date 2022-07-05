Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.01

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $75.01 and last traded at $78.56, with a volume of 2476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.