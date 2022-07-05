Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Up 0.5%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.81. 45,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,280,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 94.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund in the first quarter worth $4,875,000. City State Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 23.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

