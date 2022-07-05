Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Up 0.5%

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $49.81. 45,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,280,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.
