Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.21% and a negative net margin of 4,894.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

