Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.59.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.
