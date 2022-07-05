Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Up 7.2%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.08 and last traded at $4.02. 23,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,754,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $505.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 214,197 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

