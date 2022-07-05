Velas (VLX) Trading 2.2% Lower This Week

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $102.04 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000334 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002172 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002297 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,322,146,189 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

