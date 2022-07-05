Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $20.12. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 49,506 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VET. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VET. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after purchasing an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 715.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 887,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 685,164 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

