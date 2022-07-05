Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT Lowered to $34.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.75.

Get Viasat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.25. Viasat has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $68.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.