Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Up 3.6%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.80. 2,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,147,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

VIR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -0.45.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 59900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $374,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518,004 shares in the company, valued at $31,726,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 4,991 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $124,225.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,593. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

