Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.01. Vista Energy shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 1,697 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $571.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 332,634 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

