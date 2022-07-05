Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.01. Vista Energy shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 1,697 shares.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $571.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $207.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.90 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Energy (VIST)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.