Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $42.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.09.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $36.97 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.