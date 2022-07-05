Warburg Research Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €23.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) received a €23.00 ($23.96) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €22.50 ($23.44) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.50 ($18.23) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.92) price objective on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

DEQ traded down €0.06 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €22.20 ($23.13). 353,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76. Deutsche EuroShop has a 1 year low of €13.26 ($13.81) and a 1 year high of €22.50 ($23.44).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

