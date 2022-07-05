Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,263,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,709 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.57% of Warby Parker worth $211,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 9,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,702. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

