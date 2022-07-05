Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.22. 5,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,669. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.14 and its 200 day moving average is $154.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

