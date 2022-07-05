Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $7.49 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,366 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.0% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

