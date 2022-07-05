Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

