Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 2,680 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.4% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

