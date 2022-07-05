Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 390 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.30 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.02 and a 200 day moving average of $171.80.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.17.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.