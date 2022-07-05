Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 3,930 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

