Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for B&M European Value Retail (BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON: BME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/5/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 460 ($5.57) price target on the stock.

6/30/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 480 ($5.81) price target on the stock.

6/29/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 580 ($7.02) to GBX 577 ($6.99). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/23/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 475 ($5.75) price target on the stock.

6/22/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

6/7/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.63) to GBX 460 ($5.57). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – B&M European Value Retail was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 480 ($5.81) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 560 ($6.78).

5/31/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/30/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.27) price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.27) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.27) price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – B&M European Value Retail had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.27) price target on the stock.

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 5.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 360.55 ($4.37). 3,627,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344.26 ($4.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 519.91.

Get B&M European Value Retail SA alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.