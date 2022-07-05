Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 5,628 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $51,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 390,581 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $293.17.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total transaction of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,059,805.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.18, for a total value of $154,936.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,815,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,797 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

