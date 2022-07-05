Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 4,311 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $97,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,883,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296,552 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,943,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX opened at $353.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.79 and its 200-day moving average is $477.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $628.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

