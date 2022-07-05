Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 211,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $64,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Watsco by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $236.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.89. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.84%.

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

