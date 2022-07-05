Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,565 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

