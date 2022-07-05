Welch & Forbes LLC Has $203.49 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 3.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $203,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHR opened at $251.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

