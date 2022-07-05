Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.12% of Dover worth $27,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dover by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $120.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.49 and a 200-day moving average of $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $117.17 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

In other Dover news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

