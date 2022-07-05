Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 1.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.10% of Chubb worth $86,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after purchasing an additional 389,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130,707 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $194.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.53. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $157.19 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

