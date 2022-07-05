Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $60.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after purchasing an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

