Wells Fargo & Company Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target to $60.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

