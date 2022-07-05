Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target to $21.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $21.58 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 566.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

