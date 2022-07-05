Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

