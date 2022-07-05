Wells Fargo & Company Trims JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Target Price to $120.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $110.93 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

