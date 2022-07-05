Wells Financial Advisors INC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,771,000 after purchasing an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.30 and a 200-day moving average of $143.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

