Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,558. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

