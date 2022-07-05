Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of GDO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,019. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

