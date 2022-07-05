WHALE Price Reaches $1.49 (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $442,240.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00007341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

