Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 70,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,555,602 shares.The stock last traded at $36.14 and had previously closed at $37.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $19,105,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

