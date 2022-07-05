WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Up 0.9%

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPSGet Rating) was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS)

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

