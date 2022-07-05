WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.16 and last traded at $41.16. Approximately 430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

