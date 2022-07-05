WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $46.37. 45,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 50,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 23.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

