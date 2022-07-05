WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZMGet Rating) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.14 and last traded at $46.37. 45,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 50,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 23.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.