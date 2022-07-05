Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,664.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,664 ($20.15) and last traded at GBX 1,690 ($20.47), with a volume of 144589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,786.50 ($21.63).

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,900 ($59.34) to GBX 2,800 ($33.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 3,500 ($42.38) to GBX 3,300 ($39.96) in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($52.07) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.12) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,542.31 ($42.90).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,648.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,294.98. The company has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.