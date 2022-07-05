WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 8,081 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 194,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

