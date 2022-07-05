WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 14,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $122.07. The company had a trading volume of 71,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,983. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $334.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

