WoodTrust Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $19,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.02. 86,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.55 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

