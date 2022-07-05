Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.98. 251,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 474,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Wrap Technologies ( NASDAQ:WRAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 314.00% and a negative return on equity of 56.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn M. Hickman purchased 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,453.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 188,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

