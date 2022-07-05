X World Games (XWG) Achieves Market Cap of $11.87 Million

X World Games (XWG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. X World Games has a total market cap of $11.87 million and $13.68 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X World Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, X World Games has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00682020 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00089109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015559 BTC.

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,378,203,832 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

