Xensor (XSR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Xensor (XSR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Xensor has a total market cap of $725,597.03 and approximately $21,951.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Xensor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,267.04 or 1.00033788 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Xensor Profile

Xensor (XSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,489,283 coins. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Buying and Selling Xensor

