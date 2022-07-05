Xion Finance (XGT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,078.00

Xion Finance (XGT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $40,962.00 and approximately $1,078.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Xion Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

