Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Director Sells $336,700.00 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,033.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Hornig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00.

NASDAQ:XMTR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,275. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Xometry by 209.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

