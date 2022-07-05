YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.07

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 6910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on YPF. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $1,516,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

