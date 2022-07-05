Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.97

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.97 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 117548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZLNDY. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zalando from €37.00 ($38.54) to €28.00 ($29.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €48.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($31.25) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zalando from €56.00 ($58.33) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zalando from €90.00 ($93.75) to €55.00 ($57.29) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando SE will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

